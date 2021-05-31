Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Grows By 51.2%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 312,500 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the April 29th total of 206,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of AIRI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at about $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

