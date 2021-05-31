Short Interest in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Expands By 38.2%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 783,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the April 29th total of 567,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $160.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 116.70% and a negative net margin of 169.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Neugent bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,363. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 32.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 788.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the period. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

