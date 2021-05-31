Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Increases By 66.8%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the April 29th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $563.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 74.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 101.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 388.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

