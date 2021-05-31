Short Interest in Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) Drops By 48.9%

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the April 29th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Generation Next Franchise Brands stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Generation Next Franchise Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.27.
Generation Next Franchise Brands Company Profile
