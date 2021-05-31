Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Decreases By 43.5%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.02.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

