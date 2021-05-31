Short Interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Increases By 80.0%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNARF opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

