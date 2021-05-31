Short Interest in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Decreases By 48.7%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the April 29th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In other news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $296,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 1,689,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 108,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 87.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 121,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.58. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

