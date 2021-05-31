Short Interest in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Declines By 42.9%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Puyi stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Puyi has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

Puyi Company Profile

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund products through online; and privately raised fund products offline through its branch network. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; factoring services; and information technology services.

