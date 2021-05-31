Short Interest in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Increases By 46.1%

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 29th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $275.86 million, a P/E ratio of 403.18 and a beta of 1.30. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $47.78.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.13%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
