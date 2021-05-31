Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVF) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49.

Signature Aviation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBAVF)

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

