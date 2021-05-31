Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after acquiring an additional 687,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

