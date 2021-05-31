SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,220.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $137,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,829. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -748.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $15.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.