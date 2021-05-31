SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Shares Down 0.1%

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 39,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 51,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

About SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

