Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) vs. Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Head-To-Head Review

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -129.33% N/A -15.41% Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Six Flags Entertainment and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 5 7 0 2.58 Genius Sports 0 0 2 0 3.00

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $42.64, suggesting a potential downside of 6.15%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Genius Sports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 10.88 -$423.38 million ($4.99) -9.10 Genius Sports $114.62 million 7.25 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Genius Sports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Six Flags Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Genius Sports on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

