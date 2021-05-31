Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of SKLZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.99. 10,607,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,853,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -41.44. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CRO Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $39,061,800.66. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,600,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,090,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $308,992,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at $82,219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $64,454,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

