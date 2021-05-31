Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

LON:SMIN traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24). 474,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,597.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,537.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

