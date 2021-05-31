Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 61.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 351,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 183,798 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $62.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.06 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

