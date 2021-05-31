Somerset Group LLC Reduces Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Somerset Group LLC lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.19. 30,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

