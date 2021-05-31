Somerset Group LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Somerset Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.7% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.67. 2,021,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.