Soros Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 111,000 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. MP Materials accounts for about 0.6% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last ninety days.

Shares of MP stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $28.08. 65,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,643. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.64. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.