Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $389,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after buying an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $239,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

