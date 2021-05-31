Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $398,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $143.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

