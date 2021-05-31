Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000.

RODM opened at $31.50 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

