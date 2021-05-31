Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $274.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

