SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. SRAX has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.20.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SRAX will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

