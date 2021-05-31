SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Trimmed by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after buying an additional 402,680 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 63,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.45 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

