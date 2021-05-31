Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 524.89 ($6.86).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

LON STAN traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 507.80 ($6.63). 6,077,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,978. The firm has a market cap of £15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 501.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 481.57. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

