State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Shares Up 3.5%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50. 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Get State Bank of India alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.