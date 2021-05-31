State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,200 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Yum China were worth $27,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Yum China by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $67.64 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.