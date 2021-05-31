State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,067 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $24,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software stock opened at $329.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

