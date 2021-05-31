State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 107,688 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Accenture worth $90,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

