State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 68,767 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $150,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,113,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 503.2% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 49,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.09. 12,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $113.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

