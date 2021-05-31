State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 511,033 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,033 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $117,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 336.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,562 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.12. 20,309,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,291,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

