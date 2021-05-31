State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tesla were worth $219,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,653 shares of company stock worth $77,798,067. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.63 on Monday, hitting $625.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,737,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $160.84 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $683.75. The stock has a market cap of $602.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

