State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $78.69 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 824.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $78,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,027. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $32.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

