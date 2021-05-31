State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 858,479 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,440,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 858,479 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of General Electric worth $71,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. 72,571,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,837,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

