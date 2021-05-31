Stingray Digitl (RAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a report on Friday, March 19th.

