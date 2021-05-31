Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 61,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $163,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 373.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 326,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 257,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

