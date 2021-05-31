Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.