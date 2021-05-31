Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KETL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strix Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 315 ($4.12).

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £613.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 301.50 ($3.94). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 285.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 253.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

