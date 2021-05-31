Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.66% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $25.26 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

