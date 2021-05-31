Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $712,000 Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,597 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEQP stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

