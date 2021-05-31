Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 9,111 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 10.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,552,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,580,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $137.42 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

