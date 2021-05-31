Summit X LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $686.00 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.84. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. Analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

