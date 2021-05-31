Summit X LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,211,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $59.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

