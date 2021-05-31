Summit X LLC Reduces Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,173,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.33.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $196.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

