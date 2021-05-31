Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post $374.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.60 million and the highest is $414.50 million. Sunrun posted sales of $181.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Shares of RUN opened at $44.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.11. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $137,569.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,323.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

