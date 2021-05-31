Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,702,823 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 229,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,711. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 3.14.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

