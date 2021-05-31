Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Ball comprises about 2.2% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 1.40% of Ball worth $389,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.16. 2,677,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.97. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

