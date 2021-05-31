Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,905,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 213,572 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $705,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.02. 4,281,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,656,461. The stock has a market cap of $305.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

